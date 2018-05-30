Luke Graham

Quick, savers in the UK have only 310 days left to use their £20,000 tax-free Individual Savings Account (Isa) allowance before the start of the new tax year.

No, this isn’t another piece trying to panic you into acting fast before the deadline, but if you haven’t yet decided how to put your money to work since the Isa allowance reset on 6 April, now’s a good time to explore your options.

With cash savings still offering miserably low returns due to the Bank of England’s ultra-low base interest rate, most savers would be wise to consider putting their money into stocks and shares. Investing £1,000 in the UK stockmarket returned 38 per cent more than the same amount in a cash Isa over an 18-year period, according to research by Schroders.

However, the question for would-be shareholders is where’s best to invest?

Investing in your home market is a solid foundation for a portfolio, especially for first-time investors, but the UK’s bluechip index, the FTSE 100, reached a record high of 7,877 points last week. While this is great news for existing investors, it means the market could be expensive for newcomers. Other developed markets, like the US, appear pricey, while Europe’s stock markets are weighed down by the political turmoil in Italy, and more general concerns about debt and the single currency.

A better alternative for UK savers might be to broaden their horizons, and consider the opportunities in emerging markets in Asia, Africa, and South America. These stocks are often higher risk than those in developed markets, but they also have the potential for greater growth, and higher returns.

Trek east, or head south

Top of the list of emerging markets is China, according to Ross Teverson, co-manager of Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust. China’s economy is predicted to grow by 6.6 per cent in 2018, compared to 1.6 per cent for the UK economy, as stated by the International Monetary Fund.

“China is the obvious example of an emerging market country making rapid and dramatic economic progress; today, a number of Chinese companies rank among the largest and most innovative globally.”

Another region to consider is sub-Saharan Africa, according to Teverson, where a growing middle class, as well as improved infrastructure, communications, and technology, is creating several attractive long-term investment opportunities.

“Gradually increasing penetration of financial products, combined with remarkable demographics – the median age in Kenya is just 20 years – should create a backdrop that, for well-placed financial institutions operating in the region, should prove conducive to strong and sustained earnings growth for a long time to come.”

While some savers might be sceptical of putting their money at risk in these markets, it’s worth remembering that the emerging economies of today may likely grow into leading, developed ones in the future.

After all, the world’s largest economy, the US, was actually considered an emerging market 150 years ago.

Get a guide to help

Once you’ve decided to give emerging markets a try, you face a choice in how to invest: directly buy shares in emerging market countries, or put your money into managed funds, which contain a basket of shares selected by professionals.

Managed funds can be an expensive option, as they charge investors an ongoing fee each year. This fee can vary, but is usually around one per cent. And of course, high fees can reduce your returns from the headline figures.

However, these funds offer the expertise of a manager and their team, as well as diversification. The investor’s money is spread across different countries and companies, which mitigates risk. Laith Khalaf, senior analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, recommends this approach as the best way for less experienced investors to get emerging market exposure.

“Emerging markets look relatively decent value, and can be expected to enjoy increasing consumer demand as their middle class swells. These markets can be volatile, however, and in troubled times investors tend to sell off their higher risk assets first.”

Khalaf recommends the managed funds JPM Emerging Markets and First State Asia Focus. These funds have grown 13 per cent and 14.6 per cent respectively over one year.

If you want a cheaper option, you can try an index tracker or exchange-traded fund (ETF). Whereas managed funds try to beat the performance of the wider market by picking and choosing specific stocks, these funds track and copy the performance of a particular stock market or region. Index trackers, by their design, won’t beat the market’s performance, but have lower risk and often charge much lower fees.

The Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, for instance, spreads investors’ money across 1,569 stocks around the world, with two thirds of them in Asia and 11 per cent in Latin America. The ETF hasn’t had the best time recently, dropping 1.43 per cent year-to-date, but has grown 20 per cent over five years.

This highlights the fact that investing in emerging markets (and stocks in general) needs a longer-term perspective, as it might take years for an investment to pay off. They aren’t get-rich-quick schemes, and may not be appropriate if you have a big expenditure coming up, like a tax bill, or are saving for a house deposit.

Dangers lurk in the jungle

Alastair Winter, chief economist at Daniel Stewart & Co, recommends against the tracker method. He argues that investing in emerging markets via index trackers is “too crude an approach”, and favours picking individual stocks or using managed funds. However, he is also cautious about emerging markets in general.

“Many emerging market investments are not very liquid, so you either have to tough out even the deepest downturns, or accept lower returns against being able to get out quickly. For this reason alone, developed markets are safer for private investors.”

Furthermore, Brad Godfrey, institutional portfolio manager of global income at Eaton Vance, points out that these markets are more susceptible to recent economic shocks, such as rising oil prices, the potential of a US-China trade war, and interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve.

“Economies such as Turkey, South Africa, Malaysia have large investor portfolio flows that go in and out based on the macro risk environment. As such, their vulnerabilities tend to be accentuated in times of volatility.”

It all depends on where you look. Godfrey points out that some emerging markets are doing better than others: fundamentals in Serbia, Sri Lanka, and Egypt, among others, are improving.

“We continue to find attractive opportunities in places such as these, which have weathered the recent storm well, and are likely to react well when it abates, too.”

The important thing to note is that investing in emerging markets comes with risk. Often, stock markets in these regions have greater volatility than developed markets, meaning prices can rise and fall like a roller-coaster in a short space of time.

But for investors with the nerve to stick through this rough ride, rather than jumping off at the first sign of trouble, adding emerging markets to a balanced and diverse portfolio can be very rewarding.



