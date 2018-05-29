De Beers launches new company to produce lab-grown diamonds

Torjus Roberg

Diamond giant De Beers is launching a company to sell synthetic diamonds for jewellery, despite the firm's long-running policy of promoting natural stones.

The new business will be called Lightbox Jewelry and will start selling laboratory-grown diamonds from September in the US.

Although De Beers' priority will still be naturally occurring diamonds, the decision to go synthetic is in response to consumer demand for more affordable jewellery.

Bruce Cleaver, chief executive of De Beers, said: “Lightbox will transform the lab-grown diamond sector by offering consumers a lab-grown product they have told us they want but aren't getting: affordable fashion jewellery that may not be forever, but is perfect for right now.”

“While it will be a small business compared with our core diamond business, we think the Lightbox brand will resonate with consumers and provide a new, complementary commercial opportunity for De Beers group.”

De Beers, the world's biggest diamond miner, has previously made synthetic diamonds for industrial purposes through a unit called Element Six and will now place a tiny mark on the synthetic jewellery diamonds to show they are made by the unit.

Steve Coe, general manager of Lightbox, said: “We've learned from our research that there is a lot of confusion about lab-grown diamonds – what they are, how they differ from diamonds, and how they are valued.”

“Lightbox will be clear with consumers about what lab-grown diamonds are and will offer straightforward pricing that is consistent with the true cost of production.”

The most notable difference from De Beers' main operation will be the pricing of the stones with quarter-carat synthetic diamonds available from $200 (£151), $400 for half-carat and $800 for a carat.

De Beers is investing a total of $94m over four years in a new Element Six production facility in Oregon which will be able to produce around 500,000 rough carats of lab-grown diamonds per year.

