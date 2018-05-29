Alexandra Rogers

A billionaire investor from India has claimed his £1bn bid to build out Silvertown Quays has been blocked despite receiving support from the site's landowners and property developers.

Essel Group, run by chairman Subhash Chandra, wants to build a cultural centre and 3,500 homes at the 62-acre site within London’s Royal Docks. The site was put up for sale in 2012 by the Greater London Authority (GLA).

The Silvertown Partnership (TSP) – a consortium of businesses comprising Chelsfield Properties, First Base and Macquarie Capital – was selected as the preferred developer of the site. The then mayor of London, Boris Johnson, said the deal would provide a £6.5bn boost to the local economy.

TSP decided to sell the development rights and entered into talks with Essel as well as Lendlease and Starwood Capital.

Essel claims its plans for the site have been frustrated by a deadlock between TSP and the GLA.

TSP said although it supports the proposal, the final decision lies with the GLA. City Hall, however, appears at odds with such a claim, saying its contractual obligations to TSP prevent it from engaging with any other parties.

​Read more: Boris Johnson gives go-ahead to £1.5bn Silvertown Quays project

Chandra said: "The challenges that Essel Group has encountered in bringing this investment to London have come as a surprise to me. Sir Stuart Lipton has given his full support to the centre ... and has stated the decision is in the hands of the GLA.

"The GLA, while also privately praising our plan, says it cannot formally present it to the mayor without the authority of TSP. This defies logic because Silvertown is publicly owned land and this approach suggests that the commercial interests of the developers are being put ahead of what is best for London."

He continued: "For common sense to prevail, the GLA must seize this opportunity to consider credible alternatives. As such, we remain hopeful that the British government and the mayor of London will not allow this important investment into London to be lost.”

Essel said it had written to the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, about the issue, but had not yet received a response.

A City Hall spokesperson said: “The mayor is committed to ensuring regeneration of the Silvertown Quays site, which has the potential to deliver thousands of much-needed new homes, as part of the wider redevelopment of the Royal Docks.

“The Greater London Authority has a contract with TSP to develop the site and, under its terms, is unable to consider alternative proposals unless asked to by TSP.”

TSP declined to comment.

Read more: Silvertown development gets planning permission