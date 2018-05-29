The art of the deal? White House reignites trade war with China on tariffs

Catherine Neilan

The White House has gone back on its pledge to back down over tariffs on Chinese goods, announcing today that it will impose duties on $50bn-worth of goods.

In a brief statement, the White House said President Donald Trump is planning "multiple steps" to protect domestic technology and intellectual property from certain "discriminatory and burdensome trade practices by China."

Just nine days ago Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the administration would ditch plans to impose tariffs of 25 per cent on a string of products, expected to be tech-heavy, while talks continued between the two sides.

In a joint statement on Saturday, the countries said China would "significantly increase" purchases of US goods and services to reduce their trade imbalance, a key demand from President Donald Trump and his team.

"We're putting the trade war on hold," Mnuchin told Fox News last weekend. "We have agreed to put the tariffs on hold while we try to execute the framework."

The final list of Chinese products will be announced by June 15 and the tariffs will go into effect shortly afterwards. Proposed investment restrictions will be announced by June 30 and also take effect at a later date.

Beijing has already pledged to retaliate against the 25 percent tariffs, which the White House said will specifically target Chinese imports “containing industrially significant technology, including those related to the ‘Made in China 2025’ program.”