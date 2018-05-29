Oliver Gill

A Manchester-based engineering firm whose roots can be traced back more than 150 years was the leading gainer on the London Stock Exchange today.

Shares in chain and power transmission firm Renold rose over 15 per cent as revenues grew "for the first time in a number of years".

Sales rose to £191.6m from £184.6m. Adjusted operating profits, however, fell from £14.5m to £14.2m.

Chain making company James Slater was founded in 1864, pioneering the roller technology into the manufacturing of chains. Beforehand, chains consisted only of pins and plates. Swiss entrepreneur Hans Renold joined the firm in 1873 and bought it out in 1879, rebranding it as Hans Renold Co.

The firm currently employs more than 2,000 people, a quarter of them in the UK. Renold's varied product list includes specialists chains for roller coasters and transmission parts for dams.

Read more: Shares in industrial chain maker Renold drop as it warns on profits

Current boss Robert Purcell said Renold's performance for the year to March 2018 was a result of a "strategic action and improving market conditions".

"During the year ended 31 March 2018, raw material costs increased significantly and we were too slow to respond, resulting in an ongoing lag in passing these increased costs on to customers," he said.

"This, combined with factory disruption, impacted profitability in the first half. Action to pass increased costs to customers through sales price increases have been implemented and, with the factory disruption behind us, profitability increased in the second half of the year.

"For the year ahead, we expect growth to continue as improving macroeconomic conditions strengthen order intake."

Read more: Renold halves full-year loss