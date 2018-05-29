Former top EU official Lord Hill joins UBS as Brexit adviser

Jasper Jolly

UBS has secured the services of one of the UK's former top EU officials to advise on Brexit in a coup for the Swiss bank.

Lord Jonathan Hill was formerly the UK's EU commissioner for financial services, before standing down in the aftermath of the Brexit vote in July 2016.

Hill, a Conservative peer, was leader of the House of Lords for 18 months before being appointed to the EU role in the summer of 2014.

He also served in the cabinet under former Prime Minister David Cameron as education under-secretary from 2010 until 2013.

A memo sent to staff by the investment bank's head of corporate client solutions, Javier Oficialdegui, said Hill is "one of the very few people who can interpret politics in both the EU and the UK at a moment when businesses around the world are keen to know what recent developments might mean for them".

Oficialdegui added: "His experience in both Brussels and the UK means he is able to speak with authority on the challenges and opportunities for business arising from recent political and economic developments in Europe."

Hill, who had responsibility for major EU projects such as the capital markets union, was an advocate of remaining in the bloc. In his resignation letter he said he was "very disappointed" by the result of the referendum in which the UK voted to leave.

He is currently an advisory board member at Prosperity UK, a body he founded along with hedge fund manager Sir Paul Marshall to try to rally supporters of leaving and remaining in the EU behind a Brexit outcome which will support business.

Hill was replaced by Latvian politician Valdis Dombrovskis in the EU's financial services driving seat.

