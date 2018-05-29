Solomons quits as non-exec of Marks & Spencer

Catherine Neilan

Marks & Spencer's non-executive director Richard Solomons has quit the board, and will stand down at the AGM in July.

Solomons, who was the chief executive of InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) until last year, joined the M&S board in April 2015 "when M&S was entering a critical period of chief executive and chairman succession", he said.

"This evolution has been successfully completed and important senior management changes made. I have enjoyed my three years here but now feel that, with the company in excellent hands, the time is right to move on," Solomons added.

Chairman Archie Norman said: "I am hugely grateful to Richard for both his personal support and for the experience and wisdom he brought to the board. He provided invaluable help during a difficult period and we wish him well in his next endeavours."