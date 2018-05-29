Downing Street hits back at "anonymous" Brussels briefings

Catherine Neilan

Downing Street has hit back at "negative anonymous briefings" coming out of Brussels after an official last week said the UK government was living in a "fantasy" over Brexit.

On Friday, journalists were told that the UK was refusing to accept that things could not stay as they were.

"I'm a bit concerned because the precondition for fruitful discussions has to be the UK accepts the consequences of its own choices," the official said.

"The sooner we move beyond 'let's just keep everything we have now'… the sooner we move away from this fantasy, then the quicker we can make progress."

The comments were rubbished by Whitehall on the day, with an unnamed official pointing to the detail of proposals being presented during the latest round of talks.

Today, Number 10's spokesman - himself not named by convention - told journalists: "As the Brexit secretary said last week, we need to approach these discussions with the interests of our citizens at heart. That means focusing on holding constructive talks inside the negotiation room. We also need to be constructive outside of the room, which means looking beyond soundbites and negative anonymous briefings."

The spokesman then stressed it was "imperative" to keep talks "constructive".

He went on to insist the government was fully prepared for a no deal, quoting the Prime Minister as saying: “We take the issue seriously and as a responsible government we continue to plan for a range of scenarios.”