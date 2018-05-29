Treasury and BoE clash over post-Brexit future of the City

Catherine Neilan

A row has erupted between the Treasury and Bank of England over the future of regulation for the City of London after Brexit.

Chancellor Philip Hammond is seeking to keep the status quo to ensure maximum access for City institutions to the European market, but the BoE argues this would leave the financial sector as “a rule taker”.

According to the Financial Times, relations between the two sides are now “very, very bad”.

The two sides have fallen out as they scratch around for an alternative to mutual recognition, a model that was rejected by EU negotiator Michel Barnier some months ago.

The BoE reportedly fears that Hammond would be willing to sign up to a deal that would give Brussels significant sway over the City in his bid to secure a trade deal that includes the sector.



Jon Cunliffe, the BoE’s deputy governor for financial stability, is reported to have fallen out with the Treasury on the matter.

One BoE official said: “The fear is that the Treasury is going to give it all away.”

Another said: “It is very, very bad. The bank wants to have as much control as possible and doesn’t want to be a rule taker.”

But Downing Street played down the claims, saying the two were "united in their aim to ensure the stability and prosperity of the economy and are working closely together to ensure the UK continues to remain a pre-eminent financial services centre and both agree that that the United Kingdom cannot be an automatic rule-taker".

City A.M. reported back in April that officials were struggling to square the circle that is post-Brexit regulation.

An “enhanced” equivalence approach - which could lean towards mutual regulatory alignment favoured in the City and Westminster - would still give the EU ultimate control to unilaterally withdraw access, which would leave the UK vulnerable.

As a result, the City is likely to be left with a “token, minimalist” deal on financial services as part of the post-Brexit agreement with the EU in October.