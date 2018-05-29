IAG kicks off third accelerator programme for tech travel startups

Alexandra Rogers

British Airways (BA) owner​ IAG has kicked off its third Hangar 51 accelerator programme for budding startups to develop and test their products.

IAG has invited in companies from around the world to join its programme, which it has launched in collaboration with BA and Avios. The programme will be based in London.

The industry figures will also work with corporate innovation specialist L Marks, whose clients include BMW, Lloyd's of London, Arsenal FC and EDF Energy.

IAG will then pick up to 10 lucky startups, of varying sizes and stages of growth, which will receive personalised mentoring and access to industry contacts and experts, with the successful candidates presenting their ideas to the group's senior management and investors. If IAG likes what it sees, candidates could receive funding from its multimillion digital investment pot.

The companies, which have until 5 August to apply, have been asked to pitch ideas on a range of subjects including innovative devices that will improve customer and employee experience; data analytics, robotic processes and smart contracting; and new products to improve customer journeys.

It is also looking for analytics to help track its cargo operations and loyalty and rewards programmes that will enable card-linking and alternative payment options.

IAG’s head of global innovation Dupsy Abiola said: “IAG is passionate about cultivating and supporting the next generation of travel technology companies. As one of the world’s largest airline groups, disruptive start-ups can benefit from our size, scale and expertise to help drive faster product innovation.

"Hangar 51 is now in its third year and our last accelerators saw us receive 800 applications worldwide which led to investment in three start-ups. We’re excited about continuing our unique approach by bringing the start-ups to the heart of our business and harnessing their potential to transform the future of travel.

