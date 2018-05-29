Rolls-Royce launches new Pearl engine for Bombardier business jets

Alexandra Rogers

Rolls-Royce has launched a new family of engines designed especially for Bombardier's latest business jets.

The engineering giant has launched a new engine family called the Pearl, which has been purpose built for the Bombardier Global 5500 aircraft and Global 6500 aircraft. It will be the sole engine for Bombardier's latest business jets.

The Pearl is the Rolls-Royce's sixth engine launch in the past ten years. The manufacturer, which has so far delivered close to 1,700 engines to Bombardier, retains a 42 per cent share of the market, powering more than 3,000 of the aircraft in service today.

However, Rolls-Royce ran into trouble recently when it announced it would be carrying out more rigorous engine inspections after ongoing issues with the Trent 1000 engine used for Boeing's 787s.

​The engines have needed unscheduled maintenance due to parts wearing out more quickly than anticipated. In March, Rolls-Royce said it would take a hit of around £340m to cover the cost of repairs on existing engines.

The company said the Pearl was the "most efficient engine core available across the business aviation sector".

It said that despite it delivering up to 9 per cent more thrust during take-off than the BR700, the engine will be two decibels quieter and will consume less fuel.

The new engine, which was developed in Germany, is currently being tested at Bombardier's test centre in Kansas, Rolls-Royce said, to be fully operational by the end of 2019.

President of civil aerospace Chris Cholerton said: The Pearl engine is a pioneering product, bringing together the most eco-friendly and efficient technologies available today. The combination of outstanding performance, economy, and reliability levels make it the perfect fit for Bombardier's newest Global aircraft and, with the Pearl engine, we are extending our successful relationship with Bombardier, which started more than 20 years ago."

David Coleal, President of Bombardier business aircraft, said: "The Global 5500 and Global 6500 aircraft have the longest range, the largest cabins and the smoothest ride in their class, and we are very proud that they will be powered by the advanced and efficient Pearl engine, purpose-built for these aircraft by our longstanding partners at Rolls-Royce."

