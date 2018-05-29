Josh Mines

The chairman of troubled double glazing firm Safestyle has quit his post just one month after assuming the role.

Shares in the London-listed company plummeted nearly 20 per cent in April when Peter Richardson was appointed chairman of the company, after his predecessor Steve Halbert resigned.

But Safestyle today confirmed the departure of Richardson with immediate effect.

"Peter assumed the role of chair at short notice but it has become clear that the specific challenges currently facing the business and the time commitment required are beyond what he envisaged," a statement from Safestyle explained.

"The board will now seek a replacement chairman with the requisite time, experience and turnaround skills."

Senior non executive director of the company Chris Davies will lead the search for Richardson's successor. Commenting on the departure of the Safestyle chairman, Davies said:

I would like to take this opportunity, on behalf of the board, to thank Peter for his time and efforts since joining Safestyle in July 2016. Peter recently stepped into the chairman role at short notice and has devoted a significant amount of time to support the business. He made a strong contribution to the board during what has been a challenging time and we wish him luck in his future endeavours.

Davies added that Safestyle's board will now look to appoint a chairman with "the requisite time, experience and turnaround skills at what is a timely juncture.

"The incoming chairman will, amongst other responsibilities, lead the process of reinforcing the board with a new contingent of non executive directors to complement existing skill sets," he concluded.

Safestyle's share price was up slightly on Tuesday morning, creeping up 1.63 per cent.

