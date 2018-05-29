James Booth

Midmarket private equity firm Livingbridge has bought out online travel agency loveholidays in its largest ever deal.

The deal is understood to be valued at £180m and is understood to be Livingbridge’s largest investment to date.

Loveholidays is a short-haul beach holiday company which was founded in London in 2012.

It has since grown to a staff of 140 and is the sixth-largest Air Travel Organisers Licence (ATOL) holder.

Loveholidays said it “allows customers to create bespoke holidays through ‘discovery search’ inspiring customers to filter by the attributes that matter to them, rather than requiring them to start with where and when.”

Livingbridge's investment will be used to fund growth through additional customers and more repeat bookings. It will also work with loveholidays to support innovation and product expansion.

Livingbridge has previously invested in Enigma Travel, On the Beach and Travel Jigsaw and currently has stakes in Sykes Cottages and Direct Ferries.

Speaking to City A.M. Livingbridge’s lead partner on the deal Daniel Smith said: “We have got a lot of experience in businesses of this kind and we have skill sets we think we can bring to help them get better.

"We also think there are opportunities to grow internationally and grow into different product sectors such as long haul and city breaks. We think the differentiator they have with discovery search could help them succeed in other parts of the travel market.”

Loveholidays' management will stay on with the business following Livingbridge's investment which makes it a majority owner of the business.

Founder and chief executive of loveholidays Alex Francis said: “When choosing a partner to help grow our business, Livingbridge was the obvious choice, given their clear entrepreneurial and cultural fit plus their longstanding track record of backing other high growth online travel companies.”

Investment bank Harris Williams & Co provided corporate finance advice, law firm Eversheds Sutherland provided legal advice and accountancy firm PwC advised on tax.

