Northern Line part-suspended after bank holiday engineering works run over

James Booth

Commuters returning to work after the bank holiday may be in for a morning of disruption as large parts of London’s busiest tube line remain closed after engineering works ran late.

The Northern Line is currently suspended between Hampstead and East Finchley and Charing Cross and Euston.

TfL said that delays were due to engineering works at Camden Town not finishing on time.

There is currently no service between Hampstead/East Finchley & Charing Cross/Euston only on the @northernline, due to a late finish to engineering work at Camden Town. Tickets will be accepted on London Buses via any reasonable route. I’m sorry for any inconvenience caused — Northern line (@northernline) May 29, 2018

The delays come after large parts of the Northern Line were closed for the entire bank holiday weekend for major engineering works.

Saturday also marked the start of months of potential disruption on the Northern and Victoria lines.

Bank branch Northern Line trains will not stop at Kennington while work is done to make it easier to switch between branches.

TfL said that from Saturday until mid-September both the Northern Line and Victoria Line could be busier and advised travellers to avoid busier times, allow extra time for their journeys or use alternative forms of transport.