Jasper Jolly

University College London economist Mariana Mazzucato is on a mission to change economics with a central role for debates about “value”.

She spoke to City A.M. about how she wants to make economists think about how to achieve the outcomes society wants, her critique of the wealth creation narrative, and how she wants the City to change its ways.

You want to put “value” back at the heart of economics. Why is this important?

Value debates – and I should emphasise the word debates – used to be at the heart of economics, both how to steer it and which actors to reward. That has gone missing; we’ve all been co-opted to thinking that things like shareholder value is the way to talk about value. It’s easy to end up rewarding value extraction over value creation. Both sides of the political spectrum are equally captured by different elements of society who call themselves value creators, whether this be in the financial sector or the pharmaceutical companies that use concepts like value-based pricing to charge hundreds of thousands of dollars for drugs that people can’t afford. The problem with the current theory of value we have is that it’s based on prices. We don’t admit that this is a particular theory of value. The policymaker would be emboldened to say, “Really? What do you mean by ‘value’?” It would provide new sets of tools.

How much of the City is value extraction?

A lot of it is dysfunctional – including the bits we think are not dysfunctional. For example, venture capital is very exit-driven. They want to exit in three years via buyouts or an initial public offering (IPO). That has hurt value creation in biotech and cleantech. The whole private equity industry is also engaged with massive value extraction.

What about banking?

Banking has become a problem because it is no longer really fuelling growth in the real economy; it’s financing other parts of the financial sector. You want banks to be able to lend to risky enterprises, but often private banks should not be getting the returns they’re getting, because they’re not providing risk capital to those companies wanting to take the “good risk”.

This isn’t the Corbyn thing of “let’s nationalise and have public ownership”; this is about getting healthy deals, meaning symbiotic partnerships where public funds accompany private.

What are the legislative measures you would introduce?

We really should have a taxation system which rewards long-term investments. It’s amazing the whole debate around the financial transactions tax didn’t go anywhere. Capital gains should not be as low; we should have taxes low for investments which are actually hiring labour or doing innovation. There should also be the ability for public institutions to get back a share of profits generated from downstream investments in order to fund the next round.

What is the one key point you want readers to take away from the book?

Be much more engaged with self-proclaimed pronouncements of where wealth creation comes from. It shouldn’t be seen as a left-wing or anti-business thing: it’s anyone who wants a more dynamic economy and is not happy with the current state. They should be aware of how the storytelling about wealth and wealth creation is part of the problem and be a thorn in the side of the self-proclaimed wealth creators.

The Value of Everything: Making and Taking in the Global Economy | Mariana Mazzucato | Allen Lane | £20