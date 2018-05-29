Emily Nicolle

A new report released today by think tank Policy Exchange suggests that the government should give each citizen a universal digital account to help them regain control over their data, alongside a range of other digital transformation initiatives.

In an effort to make the UK a global hub for so-called govtech, the report recommends that government should be restructured as a platform and centred around the needs of the individual, rather than its departments. While the private sector is working hard on compliance with the EU’s latest General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the government should be focusing on overcoming the challenges set by running on legacy systems, and building up user trust on data security by ramping up its digital presence.

“If you were to create government today, you would not build it around large, free standing Departments of State,” commented former Cabinet Office minister Lord Maude, who was previously responsible for government transformation, in a foreword to the report.

“Instead of a series of siloed hierarchies, you would structure it as a platform responding to the needs of the end user. Government should be there to serve you, not the political needs of ministers or the administrative convenience of mandarins. If you can bank from your smartphone, you should be able to check your tax return or the status of a prescription.”

A primary suggestion being made is the ability for every citizen to set up a single Digital Government Account, where they could see which agencies have access to their data and act as a single point of reference for opting in and out of digital services.

Others are more wide-ranging, such as an exploration of the use of blockchain technology, otherwise known as distributed ledger technology (DLT), in areas like tax collection, land registry and health records. In addition, the Government Digital Service, which currently sits within the Cabinet Office, should be moved to the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport. All government departments should report on digital transformation as a key objective within their single departmental plans.

“A true smart state should be responsive, intelligent and joined up. The UK is already a world leader in the field – but we can and should go further,” said Rupert Reid, Policy Exchange’s director of research. “The amount of data held by the UK public sector can be a huge advantage if we can use it better.”

“Digital technology offers the potential for a new kind of government in which the citizen is as an active and responsible user, directly in control of their public services, rather than a passive recipient of decisions mandated from the top. This in turn will allow us to create a more flexible, responsive and agile state.”

“Wherever possible, the user should be in control – not Whitehall.”