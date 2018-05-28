Oscar Lopez

The group responsible for developing Canary Wharf says they have reached a milestone of over three years without a significant incident in its construction of the new Wood Wharf area.

The Canary Wharf Group, which began developing the mixed use Wood Wharf in February 2015, said it has had no major accidents for any of its workers to date, a rarity for projects of this size.

Read more: Canary Wharf owner in the running for £1bn health clubs takeover

“It’s a unique achievement in the construction industry,” said John Garwood, managing director and group company secretary.

“To achieve this, you have to create a positive culture on site, and that’s not always easy. It’s about getting everyone to buy into it, to achieve the goal.”

Read more: Fintech investor Motive Partners chooses Canary Wharf as its European base

Wood Wharf, which is due for completion in 2023, will include over 3,300 new homes, nearly 2m square feet (sq ft) of commercial office space, and a further 380,000 sq ft of shops, restaurants and community spaces.

The group currently has a workforce of 1,100, but it is set to nearly double that before the project’s end.

Still, Mark Taylor, director of Canary Wharf contractors, is confident they can maintain their clean record.

“We set the standards early and have followed through all the way,” he said.

Taylor says a system of rewarding workers who follow guidelines with gift cards, as well as top-notch facilities on site are vital to keeping up safety standards.

“It’s a well-run site and the guys are well looked after,” he said. “You feel like you are part of a team.”

The Wood Wharf development, on one of central London’s’ largest privately owned sites, is being designed by Allies and Morrison Architects.



