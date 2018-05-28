Emily Nicolle

In the wake of corruption scandals and ongoing Catalonian turbulence, the prime minister of Spain Mariano Rajoy is now set to face a direct challenge from Pedro Sanchez, leader of the opposition Socialist party (PSOE), in a vote of confidence on Friday.

The Spanish parliament said today that it will be holding a debate on Thursday as to whether Rajoy should be replaced by Sanchez, with a vote lined up for the following day.

The outcome of the vote is as yet unclear, as although Sanchez retains the backing of fellow leftist party Podemos, he will still need support from many smaller regional parties. Ciudadanos, the party with the fourth largest presence in Congress, has ruled out its support for the no-confidence vote.

Parties are also in disagreement as to what kind of government they’d like to see, with Ciudadanos vying for fresh elections to be called and Sanchez wanting to rule for a period of time. If Rajoy loses the vote on Friday, it would mark an end to six years of centre-right government in Spain.

The vote of no confidence was triggered by a court ruling last week, which found former officials from Rajoy’s ruling Popular Party (PP) guilty of crimes such as embezzlement and tax evasion. The party was fined in excess of €250,000 (£218,000), representing the amount it received from the use of an illegal slush fund which helped to finance party election campaigns between 1999 and 2005.