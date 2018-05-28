Oscar Lopez

Co-working office provider The Office Group is expanding its presence in Hammersmith, increasing the letting of Schroder’s 1 Lyric Square by 40,000 square feet (sq ft).

The new agreement follows The Office Group’s letting of the building’s lower eight floors, comprising 61,000 sq ft, in March last year.

The Office Group will now be the sole occupier of the Hammersmith building, upon completion of a substantial redevelopment programme expected to conclude in June.

Charlie Green, co-founder of The Office Group, said: “Hammersmith has always been a strong office market, but you have to get the building right.

“With Lyric Square, our starting point is a gorgeous mid-century building, so very strong architecture, our own front door and brilliant natural light.

“The size also means we can be generous with providing the full range of services within the space, from a fitness studio to brilliant meeting and event space. ”

One Lyric Square is being redeveloped by Schroder UK Real Estate Fund, which began the process in May 2017.

The building forms part of Schroder’s King’s Quarter estate, which also comprises the 340,000 sq ft King’s Quarter shopping centre and the King’s Quarter carpark.

This building’s top floor includes ceiling heights of over four metres, alongside 360 degree views out over the London skyline.

The redevelopment will include new cycling facilities and lockers, a redesigned double height reception area and a remodelled second floor mezzanine, looking out onto a landscaped private terrace.

James Lass, fund manager for Schroder UK Real Estate Fund, said that letting the entire space prior to its completion was “testament to both the quality of product we are delivering and the diversity of the wider offer across the entire King’s Quarter estate, combined with the continued robustness of the London office market.”