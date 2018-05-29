Jasper Jolly

Italy’s political crisis was intensifying last night after President Sergio Mattarella asked former International Monetary Fund (IMF) official Carlo Cottarelli to form a technocratic government.

The controversial appointment followed a dramatic weekend veto by Mattarella of the economy minister nominated by a coalition of the anti-establishment Five Star Movement and the far-right Northern League.

The veto prompted the collapse of efforts to pull together a populist government and triggered howls of outrage from the political parties who had been trying to form an administration.

Read more: Italian President asks caretaker technocrat to form government

The euro weakened against the dollar to its lowest since November as investors faced yet another round of election campaigning with membership of the euro likely to be a key issue.

Bond investors dumped Italian government debt, with yields, which move inversely to prices, rising sharply.

The spread between Italian and German 10-year yields fell back below 200 basis points on Monday morning, but widened to more than 230 basis points by the end of the day, the highest since 2013 in the aftermath of the sovereign debt crisis. The spread, which represents the premium investors require to hold Italian debt compared to German paper, is watched by economists as a barometer of political risk.

Meanwhile, Italian banks led a two per cent sell-off on the FTSE MIB in Milan.

Read more: What does the new Italian government mean for markets?

A technocratic government pulled together by Cottarelli is highly unlikely to gain the backing of either of the two populist parties, which would be necessary to form a majority government.

"In the absence of [parliament’s] confidence, the government would resign immediately and its main function would be the management of ordinary affairs until elections are held after the month of August," Cottarelli said, according to Reuters.

Cottarelli, a London School of Economics alumnus who headed the IMF's fiscal affairs department between 2008 and 2013, gained the nicknamed “Mister Scissors” thanks to his backing of austerity. His appointment is likely to inflame the anti-establishment supporters of the two parties which emerged on top in the last election in March.

Read more: Italy’s new government is set to wreck either the euro or itself

“I think we’ve avoided the worst-case scenario” in the short term, said Ludovic Subran, chief economist at Euler Hermes. “The bigger risk is that this is the cocktail for more populism down the road.”

Mattarella had agreed to all of the demands of the two parties but drew the line at appointing a eurosceptic economist who had publicly flirted with leaving the euro, worrying it would prompt a further sell-off in Italian assets. Italy’s constitution requires a government to protect people’s savings, something which Mattarella felt would be undermined by the appointment of a eurosceptic economy minister.

Leaders from the two populist parties reacted furiously to the veto on their cabinet, with Five Star Movement leader Luigi Di Maio suggesting he might attempt to impeach the President and calling for street protests. Di Maio said the Cottarelli government will be “an anti-Italian government of occupation of the institutions” on Twitter last night.

Northern League leader Matteo Salvini said it was “madness” and that Italy is now “not a democracy”.

Read more: Democracy’s new dividing lines: Populist anger and polarisation