Consumer confidence to show small pick-up in British economic bellwether

Economists will this week look for hopeful signs in consumer confidence and manufacturing data after confirmation last week of the UK economy’s weak performance in the first quarter of the year.

Consensus expectations show that closely watched consumer confidence data published by GfK on Thursday will pick up marginally from a negative reading of nine to eight, according to Trading Economics.

Consumer confidence is an important bellwether for future economic growth in GDP, given the UK economy’s heavy dependence on services.

First-quarter weakness in the UK economy came as part of “a pattern of slowing growth, in part reflecting a slowing in the growth of consumer-facing industries”, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

On Friday the ONS confirmed that output grew by only 0.1 per cent in the first three months of the year, in line with its first estimate, the slowest pace of expansion since the end of 2012.

Slowing household expenditure was one of the factors behind the dip in growth, while business investment growth also fell compared to the previous quarter.

However, economists at Capital Economics suggest the the weakness of spending in the first quarter may have been temporary – in spite of poor retail figures for the start of the second quarter – with a drag from bad weather.

Meanwhile, the purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for the manufacturing sector, to be published on Friday by IHS Markit, is expected to weaken from a reading of 53.9 in April to 53.6 in May, continuing a slowdown in the pace of output expansion following a strong year for the sector.

The manufacturing sector, which accounts for around a tenth of the British economy, has provided some support even as consumer spending has weakened, with a boost to exporters from the devaluation of sterling.

