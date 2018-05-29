Francesca Washtell

Today's City Moves cover pensions, animal genetics and legal eagles. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Pension Protection Fund

The Pension Protection Fund (PPF) has appointed Claire Curtin as its head of environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG). Claire has joined the award-winning investment team to support the PPF’s ambitions to further develop and implement its Responsible Investment strategy. Claire is a highly experienced investment specialist professional, with extensive technical knowledge obtained through over 17 years of experience within financial services and ESG research. Her previous roles have included head of research, financial institutions at Trucost, client relationship manager at EIRIS and VP, head of investment communications, single manager funds at Pioneer Investments.

Genus

Genus, a leading global animal genetics company, is pleased to announce the appointments of Lesley Knox and professor Ian Charles to the board as non-executive directors, with effect from 1 June and 1 July respectively. Lesley is currently non-executive director and chair of the remuneration committee at Legal & General Group, non-executive director for Thomas Cook Group, and also chair of Grosvenor Group. Lesley spent over 17 years in corporate finance with Kleinwort Benson and then as a founder director of British Linen Advisers. Ian Charles is director of the Quadram Institute, Norwich, UK and was previously director of the ithree institute, University of Technology, Sydney, Australia. An entrepreneurial scientist, he is co-founder and board director of Auspherix, and was co-founder and CSO of Arrow Therapeutics.

Wedlake Bell

City law firm Wedlake Bell has further strengthened its corporate and capital markets practice with the appointment of two partners, Nigel Taylor and Martin Thomas. Both have joined the firm from Watson Farley & Williams. Nigel has a wealth of experience on domestic and cross-border private equity transactions, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and corporate structuring. He advises private equity funds, listed and unlisted UK companies and multinationals in a wide-range of sectors from financial services and technology through to transport and logistics, with a particular specialism in insurance and rail. Martin specialises in advising on IPOs and secondary offerings of equity and debt on the London capital markets, corporate finance and M&A work. Previously recognised as one of The Lawyer’s “UK Hot 100 Lawyers” and ranked by both Chambers and Legal 500, Martin advises clients operating in a variety of sectors including oil and gas, renewable energy, natural resources and mining.

