Deloitte partner Soe Win named as Myanmar's next finance minister

Myanmar President Win Myint has announced that the managing partner of Deloitte & Touche in Myanmar Soe Win has been nominated as the country's next finance minister.

The parliament of Myanmar is expected to confirm Soe Win's appointment sometime this week as the last finance minister, Kyaw Win, resigned on Friday amid an investigation into possible corruption.

Soe Win, who is 80 years old, is a seasoned financial professional and has in the past worked at Myanmar Foreign Trade Bank and was the founder of the advisory agency Myanmar Vigour which became a member firm of Deloitte in 2015.

There has been no official statement aside from a post on the official Facebook page of Myanmar's parliament which said: “Myanmar President has sent biography of the nominated person, Soe Win, for the position of the union minister of finance and planning.”

No explanation has yet been given by the parliament as to why Kyaw Win left his position other than the President writing in a statement posted on Facebook that he was “allowed to resign”.

According to local media, Myanmar's Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has been investigating Kyaw Win for some time over corruption allegations made against him.

Details of the alleged investigation have not yet been made public but it would be Myanmar's highest-level corruption probe since de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi came into power in 2016.

Soe Win's appointment may reassure potential investors who are worried about the slow-moving financial reform and lack of focus on the economy by the current Suu Kyi administration.

Apart from criticism over sluggish economic reforms, Suu Kyi has also faced international condemnation for a military operation that has sent nearly 700,000 Rohingya Muslims fleeing to neighbouring Bangladesh, according to the United Nations and human rights groups.

