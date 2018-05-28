WHSmith voted the UK's worst high street retailer in a survey by Which?

Torjus Roberg

WHSmith has been crowned the UK's worst high street retailer according to a survey by Which?

The retailer, which has spent the last eight years in the bottom two positions of the ranking, was slammed by shoppers for its lacking customer service and outdated store standards with one participant in the survey calling it a “horrid shop”.

More than 10,000 customers of the different shops surveyed participated in ranking the best and worst high street shops, placing the all-natural cosmetics chain Lush at the very top followed by Savers and Smyth's Toys.

The survey found that what the consumers valued most in these shops was the quality of the costumer service and the atmosphere in the shops.

However, WHSmith disputed the ranking, claiming that the 184 people surveyed for the shop was not enough to create an accurate picture.

A spokesperson for the company said: “We serve 12m customers each week, and despite a challenging retail environment we continue to open new shops, and to maintain our presence on the UK high street.”

The company released its interim results at the end of February which showed that figures had remained more or less the same as the year before with only one per cent decrease in pre-tax profit, down to £82m compared to £83m in February 2017.

