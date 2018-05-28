Torjus Roberg

Oil prices took a downward turn today with Brent crude slipping to $75 per barrel following signs of an increase in supply from the US, Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Over the last month the price of oil came within a whisker of $80 per barrel due to political volatility and a supply dip, but fresh increases in production have seen the price of the black stuff start to slide.

Top oil producer Saudi Arabia, which is a member of the Organisation for Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec), and Russia said on Friday that they were planning to raise oil supply by 1m barrels per day.

The influx of oil could begin to even out the market and address the record-high demand that has been growing over the last month.

ANZ Bank said today: “Crude oil prices collapsed … after reports emerged that Saudi Arabia and Russia had agreed to increase crude oil production in the second-half of the year to make up for losses elsewhere under the production agreement.”

After the US announced its intention to re-impose sanctions on Iran following its withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, 2m barrels of Iranian oil went off the already tight market, pushing the price towards the $80 mark.

Opec, which announced in 2017 that it would withhold oil to push up prices, did not fill the supply gap left by the missing Iranian barrels at the time of the sanctions.

The Brent oil price fell by 1.4 per cent and was as of 2.11pm at $75.39 while the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) price was down to $66.75 which is a decrease of almost 1.7 per cent.

Saudi Arabia has 22 per cent of the world's petroleum reserves and is the world's largest exporter. The oil and gas industry makes up 50 per cent of the country's gross domestic product.

US oil production has grown by more than 27 per cent in the last two years to around 10.73m barrels per day, which brings its production closer to the 11m barrels per day supplied by Russia.

