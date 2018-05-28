Amazon boss Jeff Bezos lays out a plan for Earth’s first moon colony

Emily Nicolle

Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos has said he will do whatever needs to be done for his Blue Origin space venture to put homes on the moon, including building partnerships with Nasa and the European Space Agency.

Speaking at the International Space Development Conference last week, Bezos said that even if he can’t create those partnerships, he’ll continue his current trend of selling $1bn (£750m) worth of Amazon stock annually to fund Blue Origin’s efforts.

The company has so far committed to building rockets and landers, with the short-term objective of reducing the cost of access to space. But for the future, Bezos hopes to build a way for millions of people to work and live in space, leaving the Earth zoned for residential and light industrial use while the moon becomes a solar-powered centre of heavy industry.

Read more: Jeff Bezos sold $1.1bn in Amazon stocks this week

“We will have to leave this planet,” Bezos explained. “We’re going to leave it, and it’s going to make this planet better.”

“The Earth is not a very good place to do heavy industry. It’s convenient for us right now, but in the not-too-distant future – I’m talking decades, maybe 100 years – it’ll start to be easier to do a lot of the things that we currently do on Earth in space, because we’ll have so much energy.”

Blue Origin currently has a lunar lander design in progress that will be capable of delivering five tonnes of payload to the moon, scheduled to be finished by the mid-2020s. It has proposed building this lander alongside a team from Nasa, but Bezos has said that it’ll get built even if Nasa chooses not to join the public-private partnership.

“We’ll do anything we need to do,” he commented.

“One of two things will happen. Either other people will take over the vision, or I’ll run out of money.”

Read more: The 10 richest billionaires who added most to their wealth in 2017