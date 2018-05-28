Government poised to start Royal Bank of Scotland share sale

Oliver Gill

The government is reportedly planning to start offloading its multi-billion pound stake in Royal Bank of Scotland as soon as this week.

City bigwigs are on standby to expect ministers to start reducing the taxpayer's 70.5 per cent stake in RBS, Sky News reported this afternoon.

Precise details on the sell-off remain unclear but bankers warned it was paramount the government is able to demonstrate it is getting value for money for the sale. This, alongside stock market considerations, could delay the share sale.

One un-named City analyst told Sky News a disposal could target proceeds of more than £3bn – around 10 per cent stake in RBS.

RBS has been in the hands of the government since 2008 when ministers bailed out the ailing lender with a £45bn rescue package. The average price paid for the state stake was 502p. Shares closed last week at 289.7p each.

Earlier this month RBS agreed to pay $4.9bn to the US Department of Justice. This followed the lender posting its first annual profit in almost a decade in 2017.

The UK chancellor Philip Hammond has been looking to sell the government's stake in RBS, but has indicated he is waiting for the bank to resume dividends and for its share price to lift to minimise the loss to the taxpayer.

RBS has been approached for comment.



