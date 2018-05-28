Alexandra Rogers

Theresa May is to urge Donald Trump to meet her at her country residence in Chequers rather than Downing Street so he can avoid demonstrations that are expected to break out in protest at his visit.

The Sun reported that the US ambassador to Britain, Sir Kim Darroch, is expected to notify the president of the plans this week ahead of the meeting in July.

A working visit – distinct from a state visit, which would include meeting the Queen – was confirmed in April. It is likely that Trump will instead have tea with the Queen at the more discreet Windsor Castle, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot earlier this month.

The visit has already been marred by the fact that Trump called off opening the US embassy in London in January over allegations he disapproved of the Nine Elms' "off location" and the poor property deal.

However, it is thought he was concerned about protests, which have already put off plans for a procession up the Mall and a state banquet.

In April, the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said that Trump should expect "loud protests" on his arrival, adding that London had a "great history" protests.

Downing Street declined to comment.

