Torjus Roberg

Veolia has announced it is planning to open a ship dismantling plant in China, taking advantage of the Chinese decision to tighten laws on waste imports, according to company executives.

The French waste management company is opening its plant in the Guangdong province in southern China and it will focus on dismantling Chinese vessels in accordance with the new rules, a Veolia spokesperson said.

Scrap vessels are one of 16 scrap and waste products that will be subject to the import ban that is set to come into effect from the end of this year.

Read more: Biffa shares trashed on Chinese clampdown concerns

Antoine Frerot, the chief executive of Veolia, told Reuters: “This new law in China offers us … a lot of opportunities.”

He also described China's environmental standards as probably the “highest in the world” and said that the crackdown on waste was expected to open up the market for recycling companies like Veolia “compared to the small players which are just collecting and [doing] a bit of sorting”.

Europe has long depended on sending waste to China for recycling but this came to an end when China last year announced that it would restrict the import of foreign waste, forcing the exporting countries to manage their own waste.

Although the ban is expected to have a very beneficial long-term environmental impact on China, the previously exporting countries are struggling to find another alternative to deal with the mountains of waste accumulating.

Frerot said: “Industrial water treatment is developing quickly, so we have strong growth there, but the most booming activity today is hazardous waste treatment.”

The company this far has nine hazardous waste treatment plants in China and is currently developing four more. According to Frerot, there is a possibility that Veolia might expand into plastic recycling in the country at some point in the future.

Read more: DEBATE: Is the proposed ban on plastic drinking straws a good idea?