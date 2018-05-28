Children in the Scottish Highlands given whisky to fund their future

Oliver Gill

Children in the Scottish Highlands have been given casks of whisky by an award-winning local distillery.

The Ardnamurchan Trust hatched a plan with the Adelphi Distillery to donate the whisky to youngsters between the ages of 10 and 17.

But the children won't be able to sample the Scotch immediately. The idea is they will sell it back to the distillery when they turn 18 – potentially making thousands of pounds to put towards further education or training.

Profit levels will depend on the booze increasing in value.

The remote Ardnamurchan area in Scotland's west Highlands is Britain's most westerly point. The Adelphi Distillery traces its roots back to the early nineteenth century. Loch Katrine Adelphi Distillery was built in 1826 by Charles and David Gray on the banks of the River Clyde. Shuttered in 1907 the historic name was revived in 1993 and its product has won a number of awards since.

"This scheme will benefit young people in the Ardnamurchan area, who will directly profit from the sale of their local whisky," said Adelphi managing director Alex Bruce.

"In addition to supporting the next generation from an early age, it also gives us security of an established long-term employment pool in the area."

The Ardnamurchan Trust hopes similar schemes can be rolled out more widely across Scotland.

The SNP's Fergus Ewing, Scotland's rural economy secretary, praised the scheme, saying it was "innovative and thoughtful" and created "a fine legacy" for children.

"Scotland's whisky distilleries do much to support their local communities and economies, but equally those distilleries could not exist without the skills and expertise provided by people living in those communities," he said.

