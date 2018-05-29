Charles Bowman

We live in a world where trust is low, but expectations are high.

People want to see the role of business in society increase. It is therefore now more important than ever for firms to leverage their resources to help create a fairer, more inclusive, and more sustainable society.

Trust in business is absolutely key for companies to better connect with their employees, to build stronger collaborative relationships with suppliers, and to develop customers into loyal advocates.

Our response is the Business of Trust. It is a City of London Corporation initiative to better understand public perceptions of trust in business, and to help firms prioritise trustworthiness.

Businesses are already making a positive impact on our daily lives, but we want to see this grow and improve further. In my role as lord mayor, I see many firms putting work into their responsible business strategies, companies which are striving to improve their culture and making it their purpose to increase their positive impact.

These businesses show considered, creative, innovative initiatives that are making a difference to communities in London. On City Giving Day, which this year will be on 25 September, firms across the Square Mile will celebrate and showcase their charitable and volunteering efforts with employees, clients, suppliers, and the public.

Businesses large and small are changing lives through ethical procurement policies, by supporting underrepresented communities with more inclusive recruitment practices, or by creating digital platforms that can be game-changers for a charity’s impact.

At last year’s Dragon Awards, Impact Creative Recruitment – an SME based in Shoreditch – won the Heart of the City Award for its Future Proofing Through Diversity initiative, opening up opportunities in the creative and media industries to people from diverse backgrounds.

The Awards, which I look forward to presenting this September, are full of examples like this. They celebrate the role that businesses of all sizes and sectors are playing to contribute to a thriving society.

Over the last several months, I have met numerous organisations and leaders both within London and across the UK. They are all grappling with the issue of how best to communicate what they have achieved for society, and how, in turn, to build trust.

The Dragon Awards provide a prime opportunity to tell the public and other stakeholders how your organisation operates in a trustworthy way and contributes to society.

And you have one final opportunity this year to tell that story. My Lord Mayor’s Award is looking for a Business of Trust Champion: a UK private-sector firm, championing responsible practices to create a lasting legacy of better business, trusted by society.

London is a global centre for finance. It is also fast becoming known as the global centre for responsible business and philanthropy. While there is more work still to be done, the contribution that businesses make to our society should be recognised by everyone.

So tell your story by applying to the Lord Mayor’s Dragon Awards, and perhaps I will have the pleasure of presenting a much-coveted Dragon to you at the Mansion House this September.

