Eamonn Butler

Yippee, today is Tax Freedom Day.

That is the day in the year when you finally stop working for the government and start working for yourself.

Yes, this year you will spend 148 days working solely to pay tax. That’s nearly five months, from 1 January until now.

Even mediaeval serfs only worked a third of the year for their feudal lords. But we have to work two fifths of it. And that is the biggest tax burden since 1995, when John Major was Prime Minister.

You might think that it was higher when the “spend, spend, spend” Gordon Brown was chancellor. But he was a master at smoke and mirrors. Instead of increasing the tax burden, he simply borrowed – passing the cost of all his profligate schemes onto the millennial generation today.

Brown was also a master of “stealth taxes”, including a £5bn raid on people’s pensions savings that eventually rose to an annual £10bn. Chancellors and Treasury officials simply hate citizens knowing how much tax they pay – because when they realise the eye-watering reality, people might just get shirty.

That is why Brown’s Treasury hated our Tax Freedom Day calculation. And I don’t suppose that Philip Hammond exactly welcomes it. Because we give people a simple way to see just how much tax the nation pays.

It’s not just income tax, of course. We add up all the other taxes too: national insurance, VAT, corporation tax, alcohol, tobacco, vehicle excise and fuel duties, council tax, business rates, stamp duty (a particularly damaging one, that), capital gains tax, inheritance tax, insurance premium tax, air passenger duty, betting duties, landfill tax…. I could go on, but you get the picture.

There is hardly a nook or corner of our lives that isn’t taxed.

And Tax Freedom Day isn’t necessarily the exact date when you will stop working for the government. It’s when the average person has shuffled off their tax burden.

People in London, being wealthier than average, generally pay a lot more than that, as do Scots, with their additional tax-raising powers.

Maybe it could be worse: Tax Freedom Day falls even later in France, Greece, Norway, Belgium, Poland, Spain, and many other countries. But taxwise, the UK is still not a good place to live.

Tax Freedom Day in the US comes a full month before ours. That doesn’t exactly make us an attractive place for financial sector workers to live as the City strives to come through Brexit, grow new business, and take on the competition from other financial centres.

To its credit, this government has at least brought borrowing down. And of course it is morally right that we taxpayers should pay our own way, rather than make our children and generations yet unborn pay for it.

When you add borrowing into the calculation, the total cost of government has actually fallen a bit (as it does during Conservative governments, and did even during the coalition period, while it absolutely soared during the Blair-Brown years).

The sad truth, though, is that you will still have to wait nearly another month, until 21 June, to celebrate Cost of Government Day, when you have worked off the whole combined burden.

That is still a shocking amount of borrowing – a whole month’s worth of national income – for a government sector that is already deep in debt and facing huge future liabilities for welfare, healthcare, education, public-sector pensions, and all the rest.

There is a graph called the Rahn Curve which plots the tax burden against growth. It’s a humpback graph: a little bit of public spending boosts growth, probably because it pays for the essentials like defence, crime control, and education.

But after a country’s tax burden grows beyond 10 or 15 per cent of its national income, growth starts to slow. Really high-tax countries have hardly any growth at all. And the UK is pretty close to being in that growth-killing high-tax region.

If we are to remain competitive in an increasingly competitive world, and to grow in a post-Brexit environment, we need to get taxes down.

That means the government sticking to priorities, and not trying to do everything. It means upping the national insurance threshold to minimum wage levels, which would boost growth – as would scrapping stamp duty, the UK’s most damaging tax.

Tax Freedom Day is the latest it has been for over 20 years. That puts us in a very dangerous place. The chancellor knows that. But is he brave enough to tackle the problem decisively?

