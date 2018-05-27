Lucy White

The UK's prisons minister has called for a "massive reduction" in the number of people sent to prison for a short sentence, saying incarceration of under 12 months makes offenders more likely to commit crime.

Speaking on the BBC's Sunday Politics programme, Rory Stewart added that prisoners released on licence – when they may be released from prison on certain conditions to reintegrate into the community – could be used to fill labour shortages in low-skilled jobs caused "partly" by Brexit.

The comments come at a time when the government is battling with how to reduce a rapidly escalating prison population, caused by longer sentences to punish violent crime and "many, many more sex offenders" according to Stewart.

He added that many prisoners were "cycling" in and out on sentences of a few weeks or less, and said reoffending rates were "far too high from short sentences".

"The statistics demonstrate that sending someone to prison for a very short period makes them more likely to re-offend compared to community sentences. So it's not good for them and it's not good for public safety," he said.

A number of well-known businesses have signed up to initiatives to help offenders get back into work, including Timpson, Marks & Spencer and Greggs.

However violent offenders would "probably" have to be treated differently, Stewart added, so as to retain an element of "punishment".

He conceded that the government had gone backwards and forwards on the issue of whether to let prisoners work, but said on the whole that prisoners who had a job were much less likely to reoffend.

