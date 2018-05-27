Lucy White

Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg has this morning denied he wants to challenge Theresa May's leadership to take the spot of the next Prime Minister.

Speaking on the BBC's Andrew Marr show, he said any claim that he would challenge May was a "ridiculous idea".

"The Prime Minister has my full support," he said, adding: "I don't wish to be Prime Minister."

However, Rees-Mogg was critical of May's Brexit stance, saying it should be tougher on the EU and that mistakes had been made.

He said the UK had made "a lot of compromises" during Brexit negotiations so far, and yet "nothing has come back".

Clarifying his position, he said that he did not advocate the Prime Minister walking away from discussions with Brussels but that she should instead threaten not to pay the £40bn "divorce bill" agreed with the EU in December.

"We should say quite clearly: 'If we don't get the trade deal we want, you don't get the money'. That's a very strong negotiating position," he said on the BBC show.

Earlier this week, the backbencher accused the government of “abject weakness” over Brexit negotiations. He disagrees with plans to allow a temporary extension to the UK’s membership of the customs union.

He told Andrew Marr today: "I am reassured in the last week. I think the government is still committed. But there are concerns, inevitably, about the way the negotiations are proceeding."

Rees-Mogg was also critical of a number put forward by the head of HM Revenue and Customs, Jon Thompson, earlier this week. Thompson claimed that Rees-Mogg's preferred customs option of "maximum facilitation", which allows so-called “trusted traders” to cross the Northern Ireland and other EU borders freely after Brexit, could cost businesses up to £20bn. But Rees-Mogg dismissed this as sounding like a "high figure".

Rees-Mogg, who chairs influential Brexiter Tory MP group the European Research Group, also came under fire in the Mail on Sunday today. The paper claims that Rees-Mogg's investment firm, Somerset Capital Management, "has interests in two Russian firms blacklisted by the US and others which are controlled by oligarchs in President Vladimir Putin's inner circle".

Rees-Mogg said he no longer ran the firms investments, but that it had a mandate from its investors to look at emerging markets and that it had a fiduciary duty to invest in the best possible opportunities within those countries.

