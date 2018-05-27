Sunday 27 May 2018 10:57am

Disruption at Stansted as lightning strikes aircraft fuelling system, while District line suffers from flooding

 
Lucy White
Stansted airport has had to warn of flight delays and cancellations this morning, after a lightning strike left its aircraft fuelling system out of action.

The airport advised this morning that engineers had attended to fix the issue, and that the system was now restored, but that some flights may still be subject to diversion, delay or cancellation.

It advised all passengers to check with their airline for any changes.

Meanwhile large portions of the District line were unusable this morning, after the heavy rain caused the track to flood and short circuit.

Transport for London advised that there was no service between Turnham Green and Richmond, while there were severe delays between Earl's Court and Kensington Olympia and between High Street Kensington and Edgware Road.

London was lit up by a massive electric storm last night – according to BBC Weather, around 15,000 lightning strikes were recorded in four hours.

As well as causing chaos at Stansted, the lightning also set fire to the roof of a house in Stanway, Essex. Firefighters worked until 4:30am to extinguish the fire, and no injuries were reported in the incident.

The Met Office still has yellow warnings in place, warning of the chance of heavy rain until 6am tomorrow morning.

