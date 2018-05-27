Lucy White

England could be set to get a wave of new national parks, after the environment secretary Michael Gove today announced that he was launching a review into the protected areas.

Writing in the Sunday Telegraph, Gove said the review would consider whether to expand existing national parks and areas of outstanding natural beauty (AONBs).

He added that "the time is right" for a review, nearly 70 years after the first national protected areas were created, since an expanding UK population, changes in technology and a decline in some habitats justified the need to "look afresh at these landscapes".

However, he emphasised that he was not looking to diminish the protection afforded to current areas. Instead he said it would "strengthen it in the face of present-day challenges".

"The creation of national parks almost 70 years ago changed the way we view our precious landscapes – helping us all access and enjoy our natural world," he wrote.

"We want to make sure they are not only conserved, but enhanced for the next generation.

"Are we properly supporting all those who live in, work in, or want to visit these magnificent places? Should we indeed be extended our areas of designated land?"

The review will be conducted by former government aide and journalist Julian Glover.

England currently has 10 national parks – the Broads, Dartmoor, Exmoor, the Lake District, the New Forest, Northumberland, the North York Moors, the Peak District, the South Downs and the Yorkshire Dales – and 34 AONBs.

Scotland has two parks – the Cairngorms and Loch Lomond and the Trossachs – while Wales has three in the form of the Brecon Beacons, the Pembrokeshire Coast and Snowdonia.

National parks and AONBs are of equal importance for their scenic beauty, but national parks also have a duty to promote understanding and enjoyment of the area's special qualities by the public.

National parks also have the protection of "cultural heritage" as well as wildlife as part of their mandate, whereas AONBs do not.

