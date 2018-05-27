Sunday 27 May 2018 9:09am

US-North Korea summit could be back on again after positive comments from Trump and Kim Jong-un

 
Lucy White
Kim Jong-un has expressed his intent for the meeting to still happen (Source: Getty)

The on again-off again summit between the US and North Korea, which had been cancelled by US President Donald Trump, could be back on the cards after North Korean state media said it was their leader's "fixed will" that the meeting happen.

This follows a surprise meeting between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un yesterday, the first inter-Korean summit in 11 years.

Trump, who had called off the meeting last week citing "hostility" on North Korea's part, took to Twitter to dismiss claims that the summit would now be impossible to organise by the originally scheduled date of 12 June.

"There is ZERO disagreement within the Trump Administration as to how to deal with North Korea," he added.

Moon Jae-in said he and Kim Jong-un had "agreed that the 12 June summit should be held successfully" and that the North Korean leader had "again made clear his commitment to a complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula".

But he added: "What Kim is unclear about is that he has concerns about whether his country can surely trust the United States over its promise to end hostile relations."

At the White House late on Saturday, Trump said: "It's moving along very nicely. We're looking at June 12 in Singapore. That hasn't changed."

A team of officials is still scheduled to leave the White House this weekend to prepare for the summit in Singapore.

