The on again-off again summit between the US and North Korea, which had been cancelled by US President Donald Trump, could be back on the cards after North Korean state media said it was their leader's "fixed will" that the meeting happen.

This follows a surprise meeting between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un yesterday, the first inter-Korean summit in 11 years.

Trump, who had called off the meeting last week citing "hostility" on North Korea's part, took to Twitter to dismiss claims that the summit would now be impossible to organise by the originally scheduled date of 12 June.

The Failing @nytimes quotes “a senior White House official,” who doesn’t exist, as saying “even if the meeting were reinstated, holding it on June 12 would be impossible, given the lack of time and the amount of planning needed.” WRONG AGAIN! Use real people, not phony sources. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2018

"There is ZERO disagreement within the Trump Administration as to how to deal with North Korea," he added.

Moon Jae-in said he and Kim Jong-un had "agreed that the 12 June summit should be held successfully" and that the North Korean leader had "again made clear his commitment to a complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula".

But he added: "What Kim is unclear about is that he has concerns about whether his country can surely trust the United States over its promise to end hostile relations."

At the White House late on Saturday, Trump said: "It's moving along very nicely. We're looking at June 12 in Singapore. That hasn't changed."

A team of officials is still scheduled to leave the White House this weekend to prepare for the summit in Singapore.

