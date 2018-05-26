James Booth

Months of congestion expected on two of London’s two busiest Tube lines from today.

Bank branch Northern Line trains will not stop at Kennington while work is done to make it easier to switch between branches.

TfL said that from today until mid-September both the Northern Line and Victoria Line could be busier and advised travellers to avoid busier times, allow extra time for their journeys or use alternative forms of transport.

Kennington station will remain open for the Charing Cross branch but there will be no interchange between the two branches.