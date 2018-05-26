Saturday 26 May 2018 12:10pm

Massive disruption on London's busiest Tube line starts today - and will last for months

 
James Booth
Commuter Chaos As RMT Workers Bring London Underground To A Standstill
Tube stations and trains are expected to be busier (Source: Getty)

Months of congestion expected on two of London’s two busiest Tube lines from today.

Bank branch Northern Line trains will not stop at Kennington while work is done to make it easier to switch between branches.

TfL said that from today until mid-September both the Northern Line and Victoria Line could be busier and advised travellers to avoid busier times, allow extra time for their journeys or use alternative forms of transport.

Kennington station will remain open for the Charing Cross branch but there will be no interchange between the two branches.

