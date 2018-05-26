James Booth

If you are planning a barbecue over the bank holiday weekend think about taking a brolly because the Met Office is forecasting “torrential downpours”.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for London and the South East with torrential rain, hail and gusty winds expected tonight.

It may be a case of making hay while the sun shines with the afternoon set to be dry, bright with sunny spells when it will become very warm with a maximum temperature of 26°C.

Thundery showers are likely to spread from the south by evening with torrential downpours in places.

Tonight could see heavy showers and thunderstorms with torrential rain, local hail and gusty winds.

It is expected to be a warm and muggy night with a minimum temperature of 15 °C.

Sunday could see further thundery rain and showers with some areas staying dry with sunny spells.

The heaviest thundery showers are likely in the afternoon and evening and the maximum temperature will be 28 °C.

While the forecast may not be one that cheers up those who hoped to have a few alfresco drinks or a couple of games of tennis, it may be one that England’s cricket team have half an eye on as they struggle against Pakistan at Lord's.

Going into the third day of the first test match Pakistan are 350-8 with a lead of 166 on England's first innings score after bowling out England cheaply on the first day.

Joe Root and his boys may be hoping for some of that torrential rain and hail to zero in on St John’s Wood over the next couple of days as they struggle to save the match,