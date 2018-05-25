Fintech leaders join business group backing second Brexit referendum

Oscar Lopez

Over 80 UK tech leaders have signed up as supporters of a new business group called Tech For UK that’s calling on the government to back a second referendum on the terms of Brexit, including an option to remain in the EU.

The group includes some big brands like Deloitte Digital, Samsung and TechCrunch, business leaders like Martha Lane Fox as well as major fintech players like Zopa founder Giles Andrews and Tide Bank CEO George Bevis.

Mike Butcher, co-founder of TechHub, and co-organiser of Tech For UK said: “It’s time the people had the chance for a meaningful vote, or through parliament, on the terms of Brexit.”

The group is also backing anti-Brexit group Best For Britain in it’s fundraising campaign for a second vote on the terms of Britain's departure.

“The ongoing uncertainty along with declining growth is a hard one to take,” said Madhuban Kumar, founder and CEO of Metafused who is also a co-organiser of Tech For UK. “We went from the fastest growing (before Brexit) to the lowest growing in the EU with the economy expected to grow a mere one per cent in 2018. It’s time the people of the UK had a say on what Brexit actually is.”

The group has denounced the flight of private investment from the UK following the Brexit vote and claims that the country’s technology sector is at “considerable risk”.

“The Brexiteers admit they can’t deliver the Brexit they promised so we deserve a vote on the one they’ve got us instead,” said George Bevis CEO of Tide.

“The people deserve the chance to vote on the truth – the final terms of the agreement that will decide the future of this country. Anything less would be a travesty of democracy,” said Glenn Shoosmith Founder and CEO of appointment booking software firm Booking Bug.