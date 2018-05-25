Eight job Osborne: Former chancellor gets another paid gig

Catherine Neilan

Some former chancellors might retire into the blissful anonymity of fishing or pottering around the garden. George Osborne has no time for such pursuits.

That's because David Cameron's old right-hand-man has just taken on another role.

On top of being editor of the Evening Standard, adviser to Blackrock, chair of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership, speaker and academic at the the McCain Institute in Washington, Stanford and Manchester University, he has just landed a role as chair to a panel of advisers to Exor.

The role at Exor, which owns large parts of Fiat Chrylser and the Economist Group, is thought to be the eighth job Osborne has taken since he was fired as chancellor by Prime Minister Theresa May after she swooped into power following the referendum.

He stood down as an MP at last year's general election.

Exor is a holding company controlled by Italy's Agnelli family, which in addition to owning one of the biggest football clubs in Europe.

Chairman and chief executive John Elkann said the company's new partner's council would help it "exchange ideas and explore new ways in which to collaborate with friends and partners".

"I'm delighted that as chairman, George Osborne will bring his unique knowledge and viewpoint to the council's work," he added.