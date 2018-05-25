Fiat Chrysler recalls nearly 5m cars over autopilot fears

James Booth

Italian-American carmaker Fiat Chrysler is recalling nearly five million cars over fears that a fault may prevent drivers turning off their cruise control.

The car giant is recalling 4.8m cars in the US and an unspecified number of vehicles in Canada and Mexico.

It is also warning owners of affected models in other markets not to use cruise control until recalls are complete.

The fault could be triggered where a car using cruise control is accelerating and a short circuit happens at the same time.

The company said in this circumstance it could prevent drivers from cancelling cruise control.

It said that if this does happen cruise control could be overpowered by using the brakes or changing into neutral and then braking.

Once a car has stopped cruise control can be turned off by placing the car in park.

Head of vehicle safety Mark Chernoby said: “Notwithstanding the extraordinary circumstances that must exist before a customer would experience a problem, we are taking this action because we are fully committed to vehicle safety.”

The company said no injuries or deaths had been caused by the fault.

Its share price fell by more than one per cent today following the announcement.

Some markets outside the US and Canada are recalling certain Fiat Fremonts.

The recall, which is limited to petrol power cars with automatic transmissions, also affects the following models:

· 2015-17 Chrysler 200 sedan

· 2014-18 Chrysler 300 sedan

· 2017-18 Chrysler Pacifica minivan

· 2015-18 Dodge Challenger coupe

· 2014-18 Dodge Charger sedan

· 2014-18 Dodge Journey CUV

· 2014-18 Dodge Durango SUV

· 2014-18 Jeep Cherokee SUV

· 2014-18 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV

· 2018 Jeep Wrangler

· 2014-19 Ram 1500 pickup

· 2014-18 Ram 2500 pickup

· 2014-18 Ram 3500 pickup

· 2014-18 Ram 3500 cab chassis

· 2014-18 Ram 4500/5500 cab chassis