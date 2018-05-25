Melissa York

New developments on the market this week

Hoxton Press, Hackney

From £1.95m

Twelve penthouses are on sale in this rapidly-changing part of Hackney. A showhouse, with bespoke decor by Love Interiors, is open for viewings for these three bedroom, two bathroom properties with wraparound balconies that span the entire length of the living rooms. The homes are split across two towers named Mono and Duo in a nod to the building’s craft and printing heritage.

Call Anthology on 020 3308 9813

49 Bassett Road, North Kensington

From £2.2m

Five flats and one coach house are on sale in a restored Victorian building near all the delights of Notting Hill. Set in the Oxford Conservation Area, the five storey building offers private outdoor space for some of the apartment, while the duplexes and coach house feature timber and glass staircases. Other features include parquet flooring with underfloor heating and home tech like Q acoustics ceiling speakers and programmable lighting. The nearest Tube station is Ladbroke Grove.

Call Fruition Properties on 020 3828 0128

360 Barking Road, Barking

From £310,000

Live in Zone 4 in an area that’s earmarked for big regeneration plans. These new one and two bedroom flats are a three minute walk away from Barking Station, with links into the City via the c2c line, District and Hammersmith and City Line. The sales and marketing suite opened up last week, with 75 per cent of the properties already sold. In total, there are 195 flats for private sale and 96 homes available to part-buy, part-rent through Shared Ownership, hitting the market on 16 June.

Call 360barkingig11.co.uk

The Mill Apartments, Lewisham

From £425,000

Live in an old watermill that dates back to 1828. This building has been restored to its former glory, with revamped brickwork and a watermill wheel, but also houses eight one, two and three bedroom flats. Though a quarter of them have been sold already, there are still apartments on sale in this conversion is a five minute walk away from Lewisham DLR, with links to the City and Canary Wharf and Lewisham rail with links to London Bridge. The homes are also opposite street food haven Model Market.

Call JLL on 020 8012 8985

North West Four, Hendon

From £675,000

A new show home opened up to sell the last two thirds of homes at this new development in north London. There are 18 two and three bedroom apartments in a gated development that’s within walking distance of Hendon Central station, on the Edgware branch of the Northern Line with a 28 minute journey to Bank. The flats are aimed at professionals and downsizers and each home has a private balcony or terrace, underground parking and bike storage, and access to communal gardens and shared roof terrace.

Call Stone Real Estate on 020 7043 8888