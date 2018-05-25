Catherine Neilan

Nato and the European Union have called on Russia to "accept its responsibility" over the downing of flight MH17, after investigators revealed they had conclusive proof the missile was theirs.

Yesterday the joint investigation team said they now had “legal and convincing evidence which will stand up in a courtroom” identifying it as coming from the 53rd anti-aircraft missile brigade based in Kursk, in western Russia.

This was the first time the finger of blame had been pointed at Moscow since the 2014 crash, in which 298 people were killed. Russia has so far used its veto in the UN to block an international tribunal to establish blame.

The UK's foreign secretary Boris Johnson blasted yesterday's findings as an "egregious example of the Kremlin’s disregard for innocent life".

He added: “The Kremlin believes it can act with impunity. The Russian Government must now answer for its actions in relation to the downing of MH17.

"The UK fully supports Australia and the Netherlands in their request to the Russian Federation to accept state responsibility, and to cooperate with them in their efforts to deliver justice for the victims of this tragedy.

“Instead of seeking to undermine the investigation through the deluge of disinformation we have seen from Russia about MH17 in the past, the Russian Federation must fulfil its obligations under UN Security Council resolution 2166 to provide any requested assistance to the investigation. To do otherwise would be a violation of the UN’s resolution, and to deny the families the justice they seek for their loved ones."

The EU added: "The European Union calls on the Russian Federation to accept its responsibility and to fully cooperate with all efforts to establish accountability."

Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said: "The downing of MH17 was a global tragedy, and those responsible must be held accountable. Nato has repeatedly expressed its full support for the efforts undertaken by the Dutch authorities and others to shed light on what happened on that terrible day, and to achieve justice for the 298 people who were killed and their loved ones."

The censure of Russia comes amid worsening tensions between the Kremlin and the west, following the nerve agent attack against former spy Sergei Skripal in Salisbury and the Assad-backed chemical weapons attack in the Syrian suburb of Douma.