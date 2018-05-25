Oliver Gill

Shares in Dunelm plunged this lunchtime as the home furnishing retailer delivered a shock trading announcement.

Recent performance has "been materially more challenging than had been expected, within a soft homewares market".

The FTSE 250 firm's shares fell around 12 per cent as investors processed announcement that "these conditions have impacted our trading performance".

Sales in the fourth quarter to date fell 4.7 per cent, dragged down by weaker footfall.

Dunelm is the latest in a string of UK retailers to fall foul of wretched high street conditions. The firm's shares had rallied since hitting six-year lows in March. Yesterday B&Q owner Kingfisher said quarterly sales had been hit by wintry weather while Marks & Spencer is facing relegation from the FTSE 100 for the first time amid trading concerns.

Earlier today, Wesfarmers flogged Homebase for £1, crystallising a £230m loss in the process, warning on UK retail conditions.

Despite its bricks and mortar problems, Dunelm said online sales were booming, surging 43.7 per cent. Total group sales are expected to be £1.1bn, a rise of 10 per cent on the prior year.

