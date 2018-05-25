Oscar Lopez

Property group Hammerson and asset manager Aberdeen Standard Investments have signed a new lease agreement with John Lewis to overhaul its department store as part of their £1.4bn Brent Cross redevelopment.

The department store will undergo a full refurbishment as part of the plans and Brent Cross will remain open as usual throughout the development programme, the companies said.

The new store will include an enhanced layout and have access to a new 1,450 space car park.

The John Lewis refurbishment is part of Hammerson and Aberdeen Standard Investments’ plans to transform Brent Cross by doubling the size of the existing centre to 2 million square feet of retail and leisure space.

This will include up to 150 new retail stores and 50 new restaurants, the group have said, as well as a Showcase Cinema de Lux movie theatre, hotel accommodation and improved public spaces including a new town square.

Robin Dobson, director retail development at Hammerson, said: “John Lewis has been at Brent Cross for over 40 years and with this new agreement we look forward to the next 40 years as we double the size of this iconic London landmark.”

James Stevens, head of UK development at Aberdeen Standard Investments said: “The combined attractions of John Lewis and Brent Cross have set customer service standards for four decades already. The impending investment and major transformation of both will deliver a whole new sense of excitement and continue to surpass visitors’ expectations.”

Tim Harrison, director of store design and development at John Lewis said: “We’re delighted to have signed a new lease with Hammerson and Aberdeen Standard Investments and are excited to be embarking on a full refurbishment of our Brent Cross shop.”



