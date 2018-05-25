Apple awarded $539m in smartphone court battle with Samsung

James Booth

A US court has ordered South Korean smartphone maker Samsung to pay $539m (£435m) to its US rival Apple for copying its patents.

Yesterday’s decision follows a series of court battles that have been raging since 2011 when iPhone maker Apple accused Samsung of “slavishly” copying features of its phones and tablets.

Read more: Apple and Samsung back in court over seven-year patent feud

Samsung has already paid Apple $399m for infringing some of its patents.

If the verdict is upheld Samsung will have to pay a further $140m to settle the case.

Apple had sought nearly $1bn in damages following a previous case in 2012 that awarded Apple that amount, while Samsung argued that it should pay just $28m.

The jury was only deciding on damages yesterday, with the court already having established that Samsung had infringed three of Apple’s patents.

Read more: Tim Cook warned Trump against China tariff approach

In a statement Apple said “We believe deeply in the value of design... This case has always been about more than money.”

“Apple ignited the smartphone revolution with iPhone and it is a fact that Samsung blatantly copied our design,” it said.

Samsung said the decision “flies in the face of a unanimous Supreme Court ruling in favour of Samsung on the scope of design patent damages”.

“We will consider all options to obtain an outcome that does not hinder creativity and fair competition for all companies and consumers,” it said.

Matthew Jones, a partner at intellectual property law firm EIP Europe, said that it was likely Samsung would appeal the decision.

“This is only a first instance jury decision and its common for first instance decisions to be appealed,” he said.

"I'd say it is more than likely Samsung will appeal so this may well not be the end of the story.”