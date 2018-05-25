Oscar Lopez

Gross mortgage lending in the UK in April is estimated to have been £20.4bn, 13.3 per cent higher than a year earlier, according to trade association UK Finance.

The number of total mortgage approvals has also increased 11 per cent, driven primarily by remortgage approvals which were almost 30 per cent higher than a year earlier.

Credit card spending was 9.8 per cent higher than a year earlier, according to UK finance, while outstanding levels of credit card borrowing grew by 5.2 per cent over the year, down from an annual growth rate of 5.7 per cent in March.

Read more: Remortgaging in London surges in the first quarter

Personal deposits increased 1.4 per cent over the year, slightly down on the previous six month average of two per cent but still up compared to the same period last year.

Eric Leenders, managing director of personal finance at UK Finance said:

“April saw steady growth in mortgage lending and approvals, following a slowdown in activity the previous month. This was driven by strong remortgaging levels, as borrowers locked into attractive deals amid expectations of a base rate rise.”

Read more: UK mortgage lending drops 2.3 per cent in March to £20.5bn

Jeremy Leaf, north London estate agent and former RICS residential chairman, said: “These are stronger than expected figures bearing in mind other recent results, not just in terms of lending which is a reflection of previous decision making but approvals which demonstrates confidence in the future.

“Even more so as we are now well into the spring buying season which tends to set the tone for the rest of the year. We are not expecting to see any fireworks as far as pricing is concerned, and once again it is only the property which is priced realistically which is attracting attention.”



