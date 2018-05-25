Oliver Gill

Around £300m was wiped off the value of Centamin after the UK-listed gold miner warned production forecasts would be missed.

A failure to secure underground mining equipment led production falling 10 per cent behind forecasts.

In addition, Centamin said the quality of gold mined from its underground arm "has been lower than budget".

Shares plunged almost 17 per cent in the wake of the announcement.

Open pit tonnage was ahead of schedule and the firm's processing operations were performing in line with expectations, the firm said.

Headquartered in Western Australia, Centamin's main listing is in London, having de-listed from the Australian stock exchange in 2010. Operations are focused on the Arabian-Nubian Shield, an area next to the Red Sea and includes parts of Egypt, Jordan and Sudan.

Centamin had updated its mine plan, forecasting a weaker second quarter with the second half of the year making up ground. It had previously maintained its outlook for the year after posting a twofold increase in first-quarter profit on higher gold output.

Investec analysts said the firm had "rebuilt its reputation to one for reliability" in recent years.

"So it is disappointing to see such a substantial downgrade just three weeks after it reaffirmed its previous guidance,” analysts wrote.

