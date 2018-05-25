Friday 25 May 2018 9:31am

Late May bank holiday weather: London temperatures to reach high 20s - but thunderstorms loom

 
Catherine Neilan
It's going to be hot - but there's a high chance of thunderstorms too (Source: Getty)

Mixed weather news for all those planning to stay in the capital for the long weekend: London could be one of the warmest parts of the country, but might also suffer from a thunderstorm or two.

Temperatures are expected to heat up over the next few days, peaking at 28°C on Monday, according to the Met Office.

On Saturday, the capital should get a "dry, bright and warm day, with long sunny spells" and maximum temperatures of 26 °C.

On Sunday temperatures should peak at 27 °C, with the chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

While it will be sunniest across Northern Ireland and Scotland, it’ll feel warmest across southern England and Wales.

That does bring the risk of thunderstorms over the weekend, however.

Chief meteorologist Andy Page said, “There is a risk of potentially severe thunderstorms during the Bank Holiday weekend. These are most likely to affect the south and southwest of the country, however exact location details are uncertain at this stage. Impacts from heavy downpours are possible, however are likely to be localised.

"We are carefully monitoring the thunderstorm threat and recommend people keep updated with the forecast on the day if they have outdoor plans.”

But current forecasts suggests the worst rain could be today, with "heavy, persistent and occasionally thundery rain" expected in Northern London in the first half of the day, leaving a mainly dry, bright and warm afternoon.

